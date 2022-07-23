DK Shivakumar clarifies Ramesh Kumar’s ‘Congress leaders earned enough’ statement

Clarifying the ‘Congress leaders earned enough’ statement by party leader Ramesh Kumar, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on July 22 in Hubli, said that the leader’s statement has been misunderstood and misinterpreted. The state Congress chief also said that the Gandhi family sacrificed the post of Prime Minister. “The statement of Ramesh Kumar has been misunderstood and misinterpreted. He has made it very clear about the contribution of the Gandhi family. Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi would have become PM but they sacrificed and this is what Ramesh has said,” the Congress leader said.