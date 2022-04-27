DK Shivakumar accuses Karnataka Home Minister of safeguarding PSI scam accused

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar on April 27 alleged that the state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is safeguarding the prime accused of the Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) recruitment Scam. He said, “She (Divya Hagaragi-prime accused in the PSI scam case) is in the custody of the state Home Minister and BJP leaders. There is no doubt about it. They should give notice to the state Home Minister as to what is his link with her.”