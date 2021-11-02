{"id":"2918106","source":"DNA","title":"Diwali 2021: Earthen lamp sales slump due to lack of soil availability in Ranchi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"As the festive season is around the corner, 'diya' makers (earthen lamp makers) in Jharkhand's Ranchi are facing a sales slump due to lack of soil availability. This year Diwali will be celebrated on November 4.\"We're not even earning Rs 100 for 100 diyas. Customers' footfall is also less, Government should help us in getting soil, \" said Ravinder, an artisan \r

