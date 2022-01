Diu achieves 100 pc first dose vaccination coverage for 15-18 age group

All the COVID-19 vaccination eligible teenage population in Diu have been inoculated with the first dose, informed Union Territory Collector Saloni Rai on January 10. “Diu has achieved 100 per cent first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage for its eligible teenage population (15-18 years age group) on Monday,” said Saloni Rai.