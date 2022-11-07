Dishonest people not to be given candidature says TMC leader Saugata Roy

Trinamool Congress Party MP Saugata Roy is making headlines after he said that time has come for those who joined the party for financial benefits to leave. Commenting on his statement, TMC leader Roy on November 07 said, “During a Vijay Sammelan, I said that our workers should stay away from greed of money. Those who can't do it should leave party. I say it often, there's nothing new in it. We're conducting survey before panchayat polls. Dishonest people not to be given candidature.” Roy's statement comes amid protests by the Opposition parties including BJP, CPI(M) and Congress, alleging corruption by the ruling TMC at all levels of the administration in West Bengal.