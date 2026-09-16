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Varun Chakravarthy ruled out of Asian Games due to injury; Who is replacing the mystery spinner?

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Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

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Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist

Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist

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Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 02:00 PM IST

Disha Salian Case CBI Probe Names Aaditya Thackeray Raut Alleges Political Conspiracy

Disha Salian Case: CBI Probe Names Aaditya Thackeray, Raut Alleges Political Conspiracy The Disha Salian death case has returned to the spotlight after the CBI registered an FIR following the Bombay High Court’s order for a fresh investigation. Aaditya Thackeray and several other prominent names are mentioned in the FIR for investigation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that the development is politically motivated and aimed at targeting the Thackeray family. The allegations remain disputed as the CBI investigation continues.

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Disha Salian Case: CBI Probe Names Aaditya Thackeray, Raut Alleges Political Conspiracy

The Disha Salian death case has returned to the spotlight after the CBI registered an FIR following the Bombay High Court’s order for a fresh investigation. Aaditya Thackeray and several other prominent names are mentioned in the FIR for investigation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that the development is politically motivated and aimed at targeting the Thackeray family. The allegations remain disputed as the CBI investigation continues.

Disha Salian case
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