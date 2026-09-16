Disha Salian Case CBI Probe Names Aaditya Thackeray Raut Alleges Political Conspiracy

Disha Salian Case: CBI Probe Names Aaditya Thackeray, Raut Alleges Political Conspiracy The Disha Salian death case has returned to the spotlight after the CBI registered an FIR following the Bombay High Court’s order for a fresh investigation. Aaditya Thackeray and several other prominent names are mentioned in the FIR for investigation. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has alleged that the development is politically motivated and aimed at targeting the Thackeray family. The allegations remain disputed as the CBI investigation continues.