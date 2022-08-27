Disha Patani shows why she’s undisputed queen of fitness

When it comes to fitness, B-Town chic Disha Patani never fails to give sheer motivation to fans. Recently, she was spotted post her dance session in Mumbai. Disha’s sporty yet fashionable earthy athleisure wear made fans go drooling over her. The ‘Malang’ star opted for a cool crop top with matching joggers. Her stylish baseball cap perfectly complimented her outfit. Disha gained a lot of appreciation for her role in ‘Ek Villain Returns’.