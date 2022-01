Disha Patani leaves fans in awe of her fitness with new IG video

Bollywood actor Disha Patani never leaves a chance to leave fans in awe of her fitness. On January 30, Disha took to Instagram and shared a video, in which she can be seen practicing various flips. Disha's video garnered a lot of appreciation from social media users. For the unversed, Disha has been practicing martial arts and gymnastics for a long time now.