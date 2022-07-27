Discussions not allowed inside Parliament, arrests happening outside: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leaders and MPs protested near the Parliament against Sonia Gandhi’s interrogation by Enforcement Directorate on July 26. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was also present at the protest. The leader questioned the condition of democracy in India.He said, “All Congress MPs came here. They talked about inflation, unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us.”