Discussion held with Punjab, Haryana CMs to solve stubble burning issue: Environment Minister

In a bid to reduce the incident of stubble burning incidents mainly in Punjab and Haryana, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held a discussion with Haryana and Punjab Chief Ministers to solve stubble burning issue. “Discussions have been held with Punjab and Haryana CMs on how to solve the issue of stubble burning. Haryana has reduced the problem of stubble burning by 48 pc and Punjab by 30 pc, as compared to the previous year. What are the problems in this and what is its alternative, was discussed,” said Bhupender Yadav. Bhupender Yadav further informed that both the Chief Ministers have talked about the government's policy on bio-fuel and thermal power and work in a positive manner in this direction.

