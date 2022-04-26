Discuss farmers’ issue with administration instead of blocking roads: BKU President Naresh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) President Naresh Singh Tikait on April 25 urged office bearers not to sit on 'Dharnas' and said they will look into bringing discipline among farmers. “I want to tell our office bearers not to sit on dharnas and waste time. No use. Sit with district administration and discuss, instead of jamming roads on trivial matters. We will look into bringing discipline. Farmers' issue is a small one, not so big,” said Tikait.