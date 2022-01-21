Discharge of tritium from Fukushima Nuclear plant not harmful for health, experts

Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) is taking forward their plan to discharge Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) treated water into the sea from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station in the near future. The water contains tritium which cannot be removed from the water. What effect does this water have on human body? Professor Narabayashi explains it. The experts argue that discharging ALPS treated water into the sea is safe. The correct path towards decommissioning is establishing mutual understanding among stakeholders to impart correct knowledge regarding waste management.