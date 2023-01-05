Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Disaster Management Department on alert, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami on sinking land in Joshimath

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 04 said that the state Disaster Management Department is on alert in the incidence of cracks appearing in the land in Joshimath. “We are working as per the reports we have recorded. All the arrangements have been made. A meeting was done in this regard. The disaster management department is on alert. All necessary steps will be taken,”said PS Dhami.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: 5 things to know about the new cruiser motorcycle
Yearender 2022: The Kashmir Files, Darlings, Doctor G: Social dramas that entertained and surprised audience
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Have a hawk eye? Spot the hidden snake in this optical illusion
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.