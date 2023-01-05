Disaster Management Department on alert, says Uttarakhand CM Dhami on sinking land in Joshimath

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 04 said that the state Disaster Management Department is on alert in the incidence of cracks appearing in the land in Joshimath. “We are working as per the reports we have recorded. All the arrangements have been made. A meeting was done in this regard. The disaster management department is on alert. All necessary steps will be taken,”said PS Dhami.