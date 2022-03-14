Disappointing to see kind of sycophancy played out in CWC meeting: Sunil Jakhar

Congress leader Sunil Jakhar on March 14, took a dig at Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi and said that it was disappointing to see the kind of sycophancy played out in Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. The CWC meeting was chaired to discuss the poll debacle in the five states.“Idea of my tweet was not to accuse anyone of anything. Disappointing to see the kind of sycophancy played out in CWC yesterday. Report suggests certain leaders who have been Rajya Sabha MPs for 30 years, claim to be Punjab's voice in CWC are hoodwinking party high command,” said Sunil Jakhar. “This recommendation for CM's post was done by these very people. Instead of acknowledging it, they are trying to put it on Rahul Gandhi. People of Punjab wanted change, but the person who was projected was caught with his hand in the till. Remedy was worse than disease,” added Sunil Jakhar.