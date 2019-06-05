Dipped in festive mood people celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr across the country

People celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr with great zest & zeal in various parts of the country on Wednesday. Devotees offered namaz on the occasion. Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated to mark the end of holy month of Ramadan. Eid-ul-Fitr is the most important festival in the Islamic calendar and was started by the Prophet Muhammad.