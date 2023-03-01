Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dove into archives from the 1950s at Paris Fashion Week | Fashion

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dove into archives from the 1950s for the French fashion house’s fall catwalk collection. She added a modern spin to the era's feminine mainstays. Models strode around a hulking, fantastical set parading familiar silhouettes. Pushing styles into a sporty direction for day wear, the designer softened structured jackets and drew on fabrics woven with metal thread to give a new, creased texture to classically-cut dresses.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Valentine's Day 2023: From DDLJ to Jab We Met, perfect romantic movies to binge-watch with your partner
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
Meet Ishita Advani, Sidharth Malhotra's sister-in-law, who is as glamorous as Kiara Advani, see pics
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 621 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.