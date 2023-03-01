Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dove into archives from the 1950s at Paris Fashion Week | Fashion

Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri dove into archives from the 1950s for the French fashion house’s fall catwalk collection. She added a modern spin to the era's feminine mainstays. Models strode around a hulking, fantastical set parading familiar silhouettes. Pushing styles into a sporty direction for day wear, the designer softened structured jackets and drew on fabrics woven with metal thread to give a new, creased texture to classically-cut dresses.