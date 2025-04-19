Dilip Ghosh Wedding Heres Why The BJP Leader Decided To Marry At 60 | West Bengal | Kolkata

Former Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh married party colleague Rinku Majumdar in a private Vedic ceremony in Kolkata. Dressed in traditional Bengali attire with a topor, Ghosh thanked his well-wishers. Ghosh, 60, said he fulfilled his mother’s longstanding wish by getting married. Rinku Majumdar, 51, a mother of one from a previous marriage, revealed, “I am very happy and proud that he accepted my proposal, though he was not keen in the beginning. The couple met during morning walks in Eco Park in 2021, and their relationship blossomed over time. They decided to tie the knot earlier this month while attending an IPL match at Eden Gardens. CM Mamata Banerjee sent her wishes with flowers and a note; Ghosh publicly thanked her. When asked about honeymoon plans, he smiled and said, “It will happen somewhere in the country”. TMC leader Kunal Ghosh cheekily remarked, “Since Eco Park brought them together, the CM’s role in this union is undeniable”. Ghosh remains a key strategist for BJP ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.