Dilip Ghosh joins Azaan loudspeaker debate, says ‘even Muslim countries don’t play it on mic’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dilip Ghosh on April 08 expressed his views on the ongoing debate about Azaan and use of loudspeakers at all religious places. The leader said, “Azaan is not given on the mic even in Muslim countries, even Muslim countries have banned it. There is no mic in foreign countries. This decision must be taken in view of noise pollution.”