Digvijaya Singh calls Scindia ‘traitor’ for switching sides

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took a veiled dig at former Congress leader and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on December 05 and called him a ‘traitor’ for switching sides. “Scindia (Jyotiraditya) Maharaj took every benefit from Congress and then joined BJP. History never forgets a traitor. Kamal Nath’s government would have been intact if Scindia Maharaj had not betrayed Congress,” he added.