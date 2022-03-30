‘Digital Sansad’ to be introduced with launch of new Parliament Building: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on March 30, informed about ‘Digital Sansad’ application and said that it will be launched in next 140 days.“We have held discussions to present a ‘Digital Sansad’ to many MPs, Parliament's Secretariat officers, NIC (National Informatics Centre) officers; for a launch in the next 140 days with the new Parliament building. With the objective of work to be held in a seamless manner at a single platform, responsibly, with a collaborative effort of all central leadership & stakeholders... it'll have many versions; all activities will be paperless,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar.