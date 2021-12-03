Digital India boosted Fintech innovations in governance PM Modi

Transformational initiatives under Digital India have opened doors for Fintech innovations to be applied in governance, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 03. While addressing the inaugural event of ‘InFinity Forum’ virtually, PM Modi said, “India has proved to the world that it is second to none when it comes to adopting technology or innovating around it. Transformational initiatives under Digital India have opened doors for Fintech innovations to be applied in governance. Now it is time to convert these Fintech initiatives into a Fintech revolution. A revolution that helps to achieve financial empowerment of every single citizen of the country.”