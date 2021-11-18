Digital age has redefined politics economy and society PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Sydney Dialogue on November 18 said that the digital age has redefined politics, economy and society. “We are in a time of change that happens once in an era. It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, law, rights and security. It is reshaping international competition, power and leadership. It has ushered in a new era of opportunities for progress and prosperity. But, we also face new risks and new forms of conflicts across diverse threats from sea-bed to cyber to space,” PM Modi added.