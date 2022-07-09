Difficult to predict exact time to complete rescue operation at Amarnath cloudburst site says Lt Col Sachin Sharma

It is difficult to predict the exact time to complete the rescue operation, said Lieutenant Colonel Sachin Sharma on July 09 while briefing on the cloudburst incident near the holy shrine of Amarnath.“The relief and rescue operation is underway. All teams including NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army, and State forces are working in coordination. It is difficult to predict the exact time to complete the rescue operation,” said Lieutenant Colonel Sachin Sharma. “So far 28 injured patients have arrived out of which some severely injured have been shifted to Srinagar. A total of 8 choppers including Air Force and Army helicopters are in use for the rescue,” he added.