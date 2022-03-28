Different faiths unite at Kalaburagi’s Sharanabasveshwar festival

India is home to a number of religions, castes, creeds and ethnicities that reside peacefully on this harmonious land. A similar example was recently seen in Kalaburagi district of Karnataka where the grand Sharanabasveshwar car festival was attended by thousands of devotees from different religions and communities. After two years of the pandemic, the festival was celebrated at such a grand level. Scores of devotees of all religious communities from bordering states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and more attended the grand event. Devotees keep a fast and offer prayers to mark the occasion.