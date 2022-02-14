Did not talk about any religion or caste: CM Yogi on ‘80 vs 20’ remark

Responding to his ‘80 vs 20’ remark, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 14 said that he did not talk about any religion or caste. Speaking to ANI, CM Yogi said, “It was a reaction to action. I said 80 percent of people are with BJP and 20 per cent always oppose us and will do it this time too. I did not talk about religion or caste. 80 per cent includes those who are happy with Government agenda on security, public welfare, who like development.” “20 per cent includes people who always oppose, those with negative mentality, and those who support professional mafias and criminals. After the first phase of polls, it is clear that this election is 80 vs 20. BJP has received support from over 80 per cent of people,” he added.