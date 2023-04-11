Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Did humans bring Covid-19 to Wuhan market? Chinese scientist's shocking claim

A Chinese scientist has come up with a new theory on the origins of Covid-19. He has claimed that the Covid-19 virus may have originated in humans. Tong Yigang of the Beijing University of Chemical Technology explained that the genetic sequences of viral samples taken from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan were “almost identical” to those of patients infected with the coronavirus. He says that this likely suggests that Covid-19 may have originated from humans.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Sania Mirza: A look back at her illustrious Grand Slam career
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid surge: 234 cases of XBB1.16.1 mutated sub-variant found in India, says INSACOG
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.