Did humans bring Covid-19 to Wuhan market? Chinese scientist's shocking claim

A Chinese scientist has come up with a new theory on the origins of Covid-19. He has claimed that the Covid-19 virus may have originated in humans. Tong Yigang of the Beijing University of Chemical Technology explained that the genetic sequences of viral samples taken from the Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan were “almost identical” to those of patients infected with the coronavirus. He says that this likely suggests that Covid-19 may have originated from humans.