‘Dhyaan’ not only connected to Rishi-Muni, it teaches us to be in present: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 01, while interacting with students during the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi on April 01 said that the people have often connected ‘Dhyaan’ with Rishi-Muni in past and it taught us to be present at the moment. “We often connect ‘Dhyaan' and concentration with Rishi-Muni. We all need that in our everyday life. It teaches us to be present at the moment and concentrate on the task at hand,” he said.