Dhruv Rathee News Delhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Youtuber In 2018 Defamation Case
A Delhi court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Pandey, founder of the Facebook page 'I Support Narendra Modi'.
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A Delhi court on Monday issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Pandey, founder of the Facebook page 'I Support Narendra Modi'.