Dholera International Airport in Gujarat to be constructed within 48 months: Anurag Thakur

1,501 hectares of land will be made available for the development of Greenfield Airport in Dholera in Gujarat was granted, informed Union Minister Anurag Thakur on June 14. The construction work will be concluded within a span of 48 months, he further informed. “Permission granted for the development of Greenfield Airport in Dholera, Gujarat. In 2016, under Greenfield Airports Policy, an initiative was taken to develop a new Greenfield Airports in Dholera. Its environment clearance and security clearance have come,” he said. “1,501 hectares of land made available for this. Dholera International Airport Company Ltd will construct it. AAI will have its 51 per cent shareholding, Gujarat Government will have 33 per cent shareholding and National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust will have 16 per cent. This will be constructed within 48 months,” added Anurag Thakur.