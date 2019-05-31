Dharmendra Pradhan Ram Vilas Paswan sworn-in as Union Ministers thank PM Modi

BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday took oath as a union minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. While speaking to ANI, he said, “I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for giving me opportunity again. We had worked under his leadership for last five years and looking forward to work again. We will fulfill the expectations of the people”. LJP president Ram Vilas Paswan was also inducted in the new cabinet. He also spoke to mediapersons and said, “I congratulate people of country and PM Narendra Modi. We have been saying that Narendra Modi will become PM again and he became PM again.”