Dharmendra Pradhan Pratap Sarangi offer prayers at Delhi’s Jagannath Temple

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with his wife Mridula Pradhan visited Jagannath Temple in Delhi’s Hauz Khas village on Friday. Newly-sworn in MoS for MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi and BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi also accompanied them. Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi took oath as ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan.