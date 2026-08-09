Dharmendra Pradhan News Some People Tried To Mislead Youth; Pradhan On Paper Leak Agitation

Breaking his silence two weeks after resigning as Union Education Minister over the NEET paper leak controversy, senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan stated that "some people tried to mislead Gen Z" during the nationwide student agitations. Speaking to students and teachers at GM University in Bhubaneswar and a event in Sambalpur, Pradhan revealed that he personally approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi to offer his resignation, emphasizing that the ministerial post was never a matter of personal prestige. He urged leaders to engage constructively with the younger generation rather than allow political elements to exploit student aspirations.