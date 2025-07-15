Dharmasthala News Women’s Panel Seeks 20-Year Data on Missing Women In Dharmasthala Burial Case

Amid shocking allegations of mass burials of women and children who were allegedly sexually assaulted, the Karnataka State Commission for Women has written to the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking detailed information on missing women and students in the Dharmasthala area over the past 20 years.