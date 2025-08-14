Dharmasthala News Excavation To Stop Karnataka Govt To Decide Soon Amid Mounting Pressure

Dharmasthala News: Excavation To Stop? Karnataka Govt. To Decide Soon Amid Mounting Pressure Karnataka Govt. likely to end Dharmasthala Excavation amid mounting pressure. Congress government under pressure from devotees and party MLAs to halt excavation at Dharmasthala. SIT probing alleged ‘mass burial’ finds no evidence in 13 excavation sites; only one skeletal remain recovered. MLAs urge CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister to stop dig, citing backlash from Hindu devotees. Opposition BJP raises issue in Legislature, prompting government assurance of “proper action”. SIT officials brief CM and Home Minister on investigation status; decision to wind up work expected soon. ‘Masked’ complaint that triggered probe now questioned for credibility. Case of Sujatha Bhat, who claimed daughter Ananya Bhat went missing in 2012 from temple premises, unravels after family disputes her claims. #dharmasthalacase #dharmasthalamassburial #dharmasthalanews #karnatakanews