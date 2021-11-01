{"id":"2918018","source":"DNA","title":"Dhanteras 2021: Know the significance and puja timings","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"The Dhanteras in 2021 will be celebrated on November 2. The Dhanteras Puja Muhurat will be from 5.42 PM to 7.31 PM. The five-day long Diwali festivities start with Dhantrayodashi which is also known as Dhanteras.\r

