DFCCIL launches ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign from its headquarters

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage people to bring the National Flags home and to hoist it from 13th to 15th August to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) also participated in this and launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' at its headquarters in New Delhi. RK Jain, Managing Director, DFCCIL presided over the programme and called upon all the employees of DFCCIL to make this campaign a success.