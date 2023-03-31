Devotees throng to Shri Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi on Ram Navami

Devotees thronged to Shri Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on March 30. People waited in long queues before they could offer prayers to Goddess Siddhidatri, the ninth avatar of Goddess Durga. According to rituals, many devotees performed 'Kanya Puja or Kanjak' on this day.