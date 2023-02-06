Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Devotees throng Shiva temple on occasion of ‘Thaipusam Raft festival’ in Rameswaram

Devotees thronged Shiva temple on the occasion of ‘Thaipusam Raft festival’ on February 05 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. ‘Thaipusam Raft festival’ is celebrated annually in Shiva temples and Murugan temples. On this day special events are held in temple ponds. Swami Ambal goes around in a raft and gives blessing to the devotees. As per Hindu mythology ‘Thaipusam’ is the day when Goddess Parvati transferred her powers to Lord Murugan to kill the Asuras.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
In Pics: YouTuber Armaan Malik, his two wives Payal and Kritika
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CHSL Tier 1, 2 exam 2022 date out: Know how, where to check schedule
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.