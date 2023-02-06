Devotees throng Shiva temple on occasion of ‘Thaipusam Raft festival’ in Rameswaram

Devotees thronged Shiva temple on the occasion of ‘Thaipusam Raft festival’ on February 05 in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. ‘Thaipusam Raft festival’ is celebrated annually in Shiva temples and Murugan temples. On this day special events are held in temple ponds. Swami Ambal goes around in a raft and gives blessing to the devotees. As per Hindu mythology ‘Thaipusam’ is the day when Goddess Parvati transferred her powers to Lord Murugan to kill the Asuras.