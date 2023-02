Devotees throng ghat of River Rapti on last day of Chhath Puja in Gorakhpur

On the occasion of the last day of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival in Uttar Pradesh, the devotees thronged the ghat of River Rapti on the early morning of October 31 in Gorakhpur. The excitement among the devotees was clearly visible as the ghat was fully packed with people. The whole ghat came alive with celebrations and festive preparations on the last day of the much-celebrated festival.