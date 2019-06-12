{"id":"2759880","source":"DNA","title":"Devotees throng at shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Ahmed Karim in J&K’s Pir Panjal Range","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"","content":"Around thousands of devotees from across the nation have gathered to visit the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Ahmed Karim in J&K’s Pir Panjal Range. Devotees from different religions visit the shrine of Sufi Saint Ahmed Karim and pray for peace, prosperity and brotherhood. This shrine is one of the beautiful sights of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Peer Ki Gali is named after the famous Sufi saint Sheikh Ahmed Karim. Peer Ki Gali has been seeing a flock of tourists who cannot get enough of the snow-clad terrain. Situated in the higher reaches of Pir Panjal Mountains, Peer Ki Gali is nestled between two villages, Poshana and Heer Pur, which lies along the historical Mughal road.","summary":"Around thousands of devotees from across the nation have gathered to visit the shrine of Sufi Saint Sheikh Ahmed Karim in J&K’s Pir Panjal Range. Devotees from different religions visit the shrine of Sufi Saint Ahmed Karim and pray for peace, prosperity and brotherhood. This shrine is one of the beautiful sights of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. Peer Ki Gali is named after the famous Sufi saint Sheikh Ahmed Karim. Peer Ki Gali has been seeing a flock of tourists who cannot get enough of the snow-clad terrain. Situated in the higher reaches of Pir Panjal Mountains, Peer Ki Gali is nestled between two villages, Poshana and Heer Pur, which lies along the historical Mughal road.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-devotees-throng-at-shrine-of-sufi-saint-sheikh-ahmed-karim-in-jk-s-pir-panjal-range-2759880","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2019/06/12/835255-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/1206story_number_6.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1560317702","publish_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 11:05 AM IST","modify_date":"Jun 12, 2019, 11:05 AM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2759880"}