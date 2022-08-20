Devotees take out ‘Shobha Yatra’ on Janmashtami in Udhampur Jammu and Kashmir

To celebrate the Janmashtami festival in Jammu and Kashmir, the devotees took out a ‘Shobha Yatra’ on August 18 in Udhampur. The enthusiasm among the devotees was clearly visible with scores of people participating in the ‘Yatra’. The children made the occasion a thousand times more beautiful as many dressed up as Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha.