Devotees take holy dip on Makar Sankranti

Prayagraj -Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), South 24 Parganas (West Bengal), Jan 15 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, thousands of devotees were seen taking a holy dip, braving the biting cold, which also marked the beginning of the annual month-long ‘Magh Mela’. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, devotees performed rituals in different ways. Makar Sankranti is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated with much devotion every year across India.