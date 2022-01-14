Devotees take holy dip on Makar Sankranti

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand)/Amritsar (Punjab)/Patna (Bihar)/Birbhum (West Bengal), Jan 14 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, thousands of devotees were seen taking a holy dip, braving the biting cold, which also marked the beginning of the annual month-long ‘Magh Mela’. Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, devotees performed rituals in different ways. Devotees performed 'Dev Doli' snan in the Bhagirathi river in Uttarkashi. As per the ritual, devotees carry palanquins of their village deities for a dip in holy rivers. Makar Sankranti is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated with much devotion on 14th January every year across India.