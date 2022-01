Devotees take holy dip in Triveni Sangam on Magh Mela in Prayagraj

Thousands of devotees took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on the occasion of Treiveni Sangam on January 17. Despite the rising COVID-19 cases in the state, thousands of devotees turned up for the event. "Surveillance is underway with CCTVs and drone cameras. Fines are being taken from people not following COVID guidelines," says Rajeev N Mishra, SSP Magh Mela.