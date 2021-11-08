Devotees take holy dip in Ganga on ‘Nahay Khay’

Four-day Chhath Puja festival begins today in Patna, Bihar with the ‘Nahay Khay’ rituals. Devotees took holy dip in Ganga. Chhath will conclude on Nov 11 with Usha Arghya, the day when devotees break their 36-hour long fast after offering Arghya to rising Sun