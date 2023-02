Devotees perform puja of Nepal’s Shaligram stones

Faces of Ramlalla devotees blossomed as Shaligram stones from Nepal reached Ayodhya. Devotees gathered near the stones and decorated the holy stones with garlands. The stones reached Ayodhya on the night of February 01. Shaligram is a non-anthropomorphic representation of Lord Vishnu in Hinduism. These stones have been brought from a waterfall named Kali Gandaki in Nepal.