Devotees perform Aarti at Amarnath cave on Shravan Purnima

On the occasion of Shravan Purnima, devotees performed Aarti at the Amarnath cave in Jammu and Kashmir, on August 12. Shravan Purnima is considered to be one of the holiest days. As this month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, people worshipped and sought his blessings.