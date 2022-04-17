Devotees participate in annual Karaga festival in Bengaluru

After two years of COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Karaga festival was organised by Shri Dharmarayaswamy Temple in Thigalarpet on April 16. The procession includes a visit to the Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Dargah in Cottonpete. Thousands of devotees participated in the nightlong procession. Karaga festival is one of the oldest traditions in Karnataka. It is celebrated in month of March-April to mark the return of Draupadi in the form of Adishakti.