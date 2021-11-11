Devotees offer prayers to Lord Surya on the occasion of Chhath Puja

Devotees offered prayers on the occasion of Chhath Puja. This is a four-day festival that is celebrated in India. Devotees worship Lord Surya and her sister 'Chhathi Maiya' who is the goddess of the festival. This year the festival started on November 8 with 'Nahay Khay.'