Devotees offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple on first Monday of ‘Sawan’

On the first Monday of 'Sawan' month, devotees took a holy dip in the River Ganga on July 18 in Varanasi. After taking the holy dip devotees offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The month of ‘Sawan’ is dedicated to Lord Shiva by the devotees. ‘Sawan’ is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year in the Hindu calendar.